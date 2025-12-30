Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 35.4% in December

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,123 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 5,260 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:NTRSO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 56,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading global financial services firm specializing in asset servicing, asset management, wealth management and banking solutions. The company provides custody and fund administration, investment management, fiduciary and trust services, treasury management and related investment operations for institutions, affluent families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its platform supports a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, alternatives and private markets, and delivers clearing and execution, performance measurement, accounting, and regulatory reporting solutions.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has expanded to serve clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

