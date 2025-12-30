Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Drops By 25.1%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,299 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 5,742 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Free Report ) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pulmatrix were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhaled therapies for patients suffering from respiratory diseases. The company’s proprietary iSPERSE® dry-powder formulation platform produces fine microparticles optimized for deep-lung delivery, rapid absorption and consistent dosing, addressing challenges often encountered with traditional inhalation approaches.

Among Pulmatrix’s lead programs is PUR1900, an inhaled therapy designed to treat pulmonary fungal infections such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA).

