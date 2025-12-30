Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Drops By 25.1%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,299 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 5,742 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pulmatrix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Trading Down 1.8%
NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhaled therapies for patients suffering from respiratory diseases. The company’s proprietary iSPERSE® dry-powder formulation platform produces fine microparticles optimized for deep-lung delivery, rapid absorption and consistent dosing, addressing challenges often encountered with traditional inhalation approaches.
Among Pulmatrix’s lead programs is PUR1900, an inhaled therapy designed to treat pulmonary fungal infections such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.