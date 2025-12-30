Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in December

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,291 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 24,443 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $71,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth $125,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 230.7% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Research Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

RSSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,225. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 million, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Research Solutions has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.24.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Research Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS) is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company’s flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.