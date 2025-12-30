Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Update

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 276,066 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 205,279 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 44,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,613. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $324.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Primis Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $750,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRST. Zacks Research raised Primis Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 290.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Primis Financial by 135.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Primis Financial by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

