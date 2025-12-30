Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 25.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $632.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $623.91 and its 200 day moving average is $600.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $636.08. The company has a market capitalization of $787.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

