Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 25.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ETF flows and momentum remain a tailwind: analysts highlight ETFs (including S&P 500 trackers) as a primary way for investors to ride any continued market rally into 2026. Will the Ongoing Market Rally Continue in 2026? ETFs in Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Market recently hit fresh S&P 500 records, supporting broad-cap exposure like VOO as investors rotate beyond mega-cap tech. S&P 500 hits new highs, flight cancellations, the restaurant industry’s value push and more in Morning Squawk
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying reported in recent 13F filings (several managers increased VOO holdings), which can support demand for the ETF. Fire Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,333 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Clune & Associates LTD. Buys 808 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term case for VOO remains emphasized by advisors and personal-finance outlets as a core holding for multi-year portfolios, supporting steady demand. What Is One of the Best ETFs to Hold for the Next 10 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. futures are mixed into the session — intraday volatility and profit-taking around year?end flows are driving swings in broad-market ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Trade Mixed Amid Blip In Santa Claus Rally—Boeing, Freeport-McMoRan, Fonar In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail investor lists (Robinhood polls) continue to highlight a small set of “must-own” names and ETFs for 2026; this retail demand can lift broad-market ETFs intermittently but is not a guaranteed short-term catalyst. 5 “Magnificent” Stocks and 1 ETF That Are Must-Owns in 2026, According to Robinhood’s Retail Investors
- Negative Sentiment: VOO showed a small premarket decline in late 12/29 updates, reflecting intraday profit-taking after recent gains. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12/29/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Some forecasts call for slower S&P 500 gains in 2026 and a broader leadership rotation, which could weigh on cap-weighted ETFs if momentum cools. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecasts for 2026: Wall Street Targets and Risks
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment indicators ticked down from extreme optimism, which can increase short-term volatility for broad-market ETFs. S&P 500 Edges Lower But Records Weekly Gain: Investor Sentiment Weakens, Fear Index Remains In ‘Greed’ Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Small fund sales reported in 13F filings (some managers trimmed VOO exposure), a reminder that rebalancing can create near-term supply even amid broader inflows. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
