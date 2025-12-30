TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by TD Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

DBRG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.79 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 18.57%.The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,579,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,500,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Key DigitalBridge Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalBridge Group this week:

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.