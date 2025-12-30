Short Interest in 9F Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFU) Expands By 74.7%

9F Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,862 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the November 30th total of 3,929 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of 9F in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

9F Price Performance

Shares of 9F stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. 9F has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc (NASDAQ: JFU) is a China-based financial technology company that provides a suite of online financial services aimed at individual and institutional investors. Leveraging proprietary risk management and data analytics capabilities, the company primarily engages in asset management, consumer finance, and supply chain finance. Its technology-driven platform enables users to access diversified investment products, manage credit risk, and participate in secondary market trading through an integrated digital interface.

The company’s product offerings include online wealth management solutions, microloans, small- and medium-enterprise (SME) financing, and credit management services.

