Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Update

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,914 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 50,718 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,923 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,923 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Local Bounti stock. Outfitters Financial LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Outfitters Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Local Bounti at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:LOCL opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Local Bounti ( NYSE:LOCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Local Bounti will post -13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOCL

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Inc is a technology-driven indoor farming company that cultivates non-GMO leafy greens, microgreens and culinary herbs in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities. By leveraging its proprietary Hybrid Growing System, the company maintains precise control over lighting, temperature and nutrient delivery, enabling year-round production of high-quality produce free from pesticides and seasonality constraints.

Headquartered in Montana, Local Bounti operates multiple cultivation centers across the United States, each designed to maximize water efficiency and minimize land use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.