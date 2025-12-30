Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $492.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

