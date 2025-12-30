Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the period. TCW Flexible Income ETF accounts for 4.0% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLXR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLXR opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

About TCW Flexible Income ETF

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.