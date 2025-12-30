Weaver Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 109.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

