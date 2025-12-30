Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 237,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 416,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
