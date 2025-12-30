Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 126,836 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 159,266 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 585,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTCR opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $594.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTCR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 26,670.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 342.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter.
About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
