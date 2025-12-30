Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,300 shares of company stock valued at $81,513,868. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $294.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day moving average is $172.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company-level catalyst — reports of a “Christmas rush” and strong earnings helped lift sentiment, reinforcing Micron’s recent upside and positioning it as a primary beneficiary of AI memory demand. Read More.

Company-level catalyst — reports of a “Christmas rush” and strong earnings helped lift sentiment, reinforcing Micron’s recent upside and positioning it as a primary beneficiary of AI memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/memory structural tailwind — multiple writeups highlight Micron as a key play in an HBM/memory “supercycle” driven by AI data centers, supporting multi?quarter revenue and margin improvements. Read More.

AI/memory structural tailwind — multiple writeups highlight Micron as a key play in an HBM/memory “supercycle” driven by AI data centers, supporting multi?quarter revenue and margin improvements. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/sector momentum — MarketBeat and other screens name Micron among top AI/memory beneficiaries for January and 2026, noting upgrades, higher price targets and outperformance versus consensus. Read More.

Analyst/sector momentum — MarketBeat and other screens name Micron among top AI/memory beneficiaries for January and 2026, noting upgrades, higher price targets and outperformance versus consensus. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad-market catalyst — commentary expects Q4/Q1 earnings season to be a bullish catalyst for tech and AI leaders (including MU), which can amplify flows into semiconductors and related ETFs. Read More.

Broad-market catalyst — commentary expects Q4/Q1 earnings season to be a bullish catalyst for tech and AI leaders (including MU), which can amplify flows into semiconductors and related ETFs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ETF/sector positioning — analysis of the NVIDIA–Groq deal and ETF dynamics highlights that memory suppliers like Micron benefit from increased HBM demand, making MU a secondary winner in diversified semiconductor ETFs. Read More.

ETF/sector positioning — analysis of the NVIDIA–Groq deal and ETF dynamics highlights that memory suppliers like Micron benefit from increased HBM demand, making MU a secondary winner in diversified semiconductor ETFs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor outlook — industry analyst lists (Zacks) include MU among names well?poised for a comeback in 2026, supporting investor rotation into the group but not guaranteeing stock?specific moves. Read More.

Broader semiconductor outlook — industry analyst lists (Zacks) include MU among names well?poised for a comeback in 2026, supporting investor rotation into the group but not guaranteeing stock?specific moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Overbought/mean?reversion trade — options/technical commentators have flagged MU as far above its 200?day MA and propose bear put spreads aiming for large returns if a pullback occurs, signaling elevated short?term risk and profit?taking potential. Read More.

Overbought/mean?reversion trade — options/technical commentators have flagged MU as far above its 200?day MA and propose bear put spreads aiming for large returns if a pullback occurs, signaling elevated short?term risk and profit?taking potential. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Similar bearish idea repeated on Barchart — another writeup outlines a bear put spread for traders expecting a correction from overbought levels, underscoring active speculative positioning that can amplify volatility. Read More.

Similar bearish idea repeated on Barchart — another writeup outlines a bear put spread for traders expecting a correction from overbought levels, underscoring active speculative positioning that can amplify volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media tone — high?profile commentators have called for a more exuberant CEO tone (Cramer), a publicity/PR nuance that can affect sentiment but is less direct than earnings or demand data. Read More.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.