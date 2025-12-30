Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 969 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 1,273 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Envoy Medical Trading Down 16.5%

COCHW stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Envoy Medical has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

