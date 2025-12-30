Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $3.47 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.60.

TMO stock opened at $584.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.32. The company has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total transaction of $4,022,369.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,731.98. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

