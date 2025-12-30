iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV Shares Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 260.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

