Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

