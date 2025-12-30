Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $2.91 Million Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Celestica were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $71,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $303.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.20 and its 200 day moving average is $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.83. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

