Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 3,350 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $328.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $339.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.