Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires New Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reddit in the second quarter worth about $294,254,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 2,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Reddit by 21,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,069 shares during the last quarter.

Needham reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300 price target (implying ~28% upside from current levels), which can attract momentum buyers and support the stock's rally.

Coverage citing Reddit as an "AI search winner" suggests its content + community data advantage could boost ad targeting and search product monetization, a meaningful fundamental growth narrative for investors.

Investor's Business Daily named Reddit a notable AI-driven pick for 2026, reinforcing bullish sentiment from growth-focused funds and retail investors who follow stock-of-the-day features.

Analyses pointing to Reddit's decent recent performance highlight improving fundamentals and multiple expansion potential, supporting continued investor interest.

Market write­ups note Reddit "nears key juncture" from a technical/market-structure perspective — this signals a possible break higher or pullback but is not a direct fundamental catalyst.

Reddit CTO Christopher Slowe sold 14,000 shares (Dec. 22), reducing his stake by ~7.5%; insider selling can spook some investors even when sales are routine, adding short­term selling pressure.

A Seeking Alpha piece says the author is "impressed but not enough for a buy rating," highlighting lingering concerns that could temper enthusiasm among value­oriented or risk­averse investors.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $12,167,656.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,515.68. This trade represents a 46.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 461,333 shares of company stock valued at $96,309,724 in the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average of $200.97. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

