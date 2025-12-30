Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,882 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,984. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

