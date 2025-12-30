Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 181,910 Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Astrana Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astrana Health by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 237,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 475.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Astrana Health Price Performance

ASTH opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.33%. Analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

