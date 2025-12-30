Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 10,325 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $19,143,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 351,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,992,328.40. The trade was a 36.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,356.22. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 220,666 shares of company stock worth $20,728,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

