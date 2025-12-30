Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,393 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 52,789 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSLLF
Siltronic Stock Performance
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG is a Germany?based manufacturer specializing in the production of hyperpure silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. These wafers serve as the foundational substrate for a wide array of electronic devices, including integrated circuits, discrete power components and sensor technologies. Headquartered in Munich, Siltronic’s wafers are a critical input used by chipmakers worldwide to fabricate advanced microelectronic components for consumer electronics, automotive systems and industrial applications.
The origins of Siltronic trace back to its establishment as a spin-off from Siemens’ semiconductor materials division in 2001.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siltronic
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- The McDonald’s Secret
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.