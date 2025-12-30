Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,393 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 52,789 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Siltronic AG is a Germany?based manufacturer specializing in the production of hyperpure silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. These wafers serve as the foundational substrate for a wide array of electronic devices, including integrated circuits, discrete power components and sensor technologies. Headquartered in Munich, Siltronic’s wafers are a critical input used by chipmakers worldwide to fabricate advanced microelectronic components for consumer electronics, automotive systems and industrial applications.

The origins of Siltronic trace back to its establishment as a spin-off from Siemens’ semiconductor materials division in 2001.

