CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.95 to C$17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

CRT.UN stock opened at C$16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.08. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CT Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of C$151.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CT Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1696833 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust’s portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

