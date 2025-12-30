Analysts Set Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $14.81

Shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.8077.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flywire to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -718.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Flywire has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $111,162.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 382,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,823.90. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,014 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Flywire by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,518 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,289,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,355,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flywire by 173.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,358,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 2,129,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.