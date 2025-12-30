Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Receives $31.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.
Several research firms recently commented on EGO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $25.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Shares of EGO stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.57. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business had revenue of $436.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada?based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced?stage development projects.
Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.
Further Reading
