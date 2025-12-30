Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $69.38

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.3750.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Centerspace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Centerspace from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 998.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSR opened at $67.78 on Friday. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Centerspace had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 11.14%.Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 172.07%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

