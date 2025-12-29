Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,113 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 88,281 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FDV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. 396,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.80.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth. FDV was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.