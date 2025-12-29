Contrasting Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) & Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mission Produce and Moolec Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 2 2 0 2.50 Moolec Science 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mission Produce presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Moolec Science.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mission Produce has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.6% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Mission Produce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce 2.71% 8.18% 4.89% Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mission Produce and Moolec Science”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $1.39 billion 0.59 $37.70 million $0.52 22.29 Moolec Science $5.62 million 0.18 -$7.31 million ($2.20) -0.12

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mission Produce beats Moolec Science on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

