Comparing Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) & Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Moog has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moog and Mercury Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercury Systems 2 2 4 2 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mercury Systems has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Mercury Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Moog.

8.1% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Moog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mercury Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moog and Mercury Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $3.86 billion 2.06 $235.03 million $6.59 38.10 Mercury Systems $912.02 million 4.94 -$37.90 million ($0.57) -131.46

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury Systems. Mercury Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Mercury Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 6.03% 14.59% 6.38% Mercury Systems -3.53% 1.14% 0.69%

Summary

Moog beats Mercury Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog



Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Mercury Systems



Mercury Systems, Inc., a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers. The company offers components, including power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; modules and sub-assemblies, such as embedded processing boards, switched fabrics and boards, digital receivers, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video boards; and integrated subsystems. It also designs and develops digital radio frequency memory units for various modern electronic warfare applications; radar environment simulation and test systems for defense and intelligence applications; and signals intelligence payloads and EO/IR technologies for small UAV platforms, as well as onboard UAV processor systems for real-time wide area motion imagery. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

