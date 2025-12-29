Jeffrey Eberwein Sells 16,000 Shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein sold 16,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 794,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,928.95. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Star Equity Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.68 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Research analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STRR shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Equity in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Star Equity

