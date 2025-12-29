Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells $459,963.00 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 52,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $459,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 550,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,999.74. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AESI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 2,084,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.
The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.
