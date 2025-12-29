WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,602 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the November 30th total of 10,855 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA USDU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,745. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 87.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 129,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 638,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

