NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 and last traded at GBX 35, with a volume of 22798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.
NAHL Group Trading Down 5.4%
The company has a market cap of £16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.69.
About NAHL Group
– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.
– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.
– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.
