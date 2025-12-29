NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 416 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 622 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

NEOVW remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta, Inc (NASDAQ: NEOVW) is a cleantech company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in integrated power electronics and energy management solutions for residential and light commercial applications. The company designs, manufactures and distributes advanced solar inverters, modular battery storage systems and smart electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. By combining hardware with proprietary cloud-based software, NeoVolta enables customers to optimize renewable energy use, manage peak demand and enhance grid resilience.

At the heart of NeoVolta’s offering is its scalable energy storage platform, which can be paired with new or existing solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays to provide backup power, load-shifting and demand-response functionality.

