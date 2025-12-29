Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,578 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 43,819 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,423,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 89,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FLSP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,749. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $533.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

About Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives. FLSP was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

