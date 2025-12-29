Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $406.5956 and last traded at $406.5956, with a volume of 28193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Up 1,540.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Company, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Coldwater, Michigan. SOMC provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, families and local businesses, with an emphasis on personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, agricultural loans and consumer banking solutions. Its lending portfolio serves small- and mid-sized businesses, residential and commercial real estate projects, and agricultural enterprises.

