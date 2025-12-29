Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Trading Down 13.4% – Time to Sell?

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.58. 151,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 40,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corp is a Canadian based silver mining company. It is engaged in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company has interest in the Fuwan Silver Project and Changkeng Gold Project.

