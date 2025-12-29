iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,906,126 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the November 30th total of 1,947,486 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,914,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,914,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on IBIO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iBio currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

IBIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 823,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,764. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.

