Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,892 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 41,620 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNT. Wall Street Zen raised Senstar Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Senstar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.81.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.

Senstar Technologies is a global provider of physical security solutions, specializing in perimeter intrusion detection and video security management. The company develops and markets a comprehensive suite of sensors and systems designed to protect critical infrastructure, commercial facilities and government sites from unauthorized access and potential security threats. Its core technology offerings include fiber optic sensing, fence-mounted detectors, microwave barriers and advanced video analytics, which can be deployed independently or fully integrated into existing security frameworks.

Among its flagship products are fiber optic perimeter intrusion detection systems that use optical sensing to detect disturbances along fences or perimeter lines, as well as active infrared and microwave sensors that create virtual detection zones.

