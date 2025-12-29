WorthPointe LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading

Shares of DUHP opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

