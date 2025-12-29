Short Interest in Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS) Drops By 43.9%

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 194,379 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 346,268 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,141 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,141 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Fashion Culture in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Star Fashion Culture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STFS

Star Fashion Culture Price Performance

STFS opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Star Fashion Culture has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Star Fashion Culture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Fashion Culture stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.28% of Star Fashion Culture as of its most recent SEC filing.

Star Fashion Culture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Xingji ZhangPingting Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Fashion Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Fashion Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.