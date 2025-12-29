60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Up 80.9% in December

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 97,803 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the November 30th total of 54,062 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 91,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXTP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.82.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.55. The business had revenue of ($0.01) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

