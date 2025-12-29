T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ) Short Interest Up 66.6% in December

T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,057 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the November 30th total of 16,239 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF by 453.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Technology ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TTEQ opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.84. T. Rowe Price Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

About T. Rowe Price Technology ETF

The T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (TTEQ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 28.34m in AUM and 56 holdings. TTEQ is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in large-cap technology companies globally and those whose market share is largely based on their technology capabilities. TTEQ was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.