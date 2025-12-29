Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on January 15th

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 4.3% increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

NYSE RHP opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $592.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

