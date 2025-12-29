Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 78.9% in December

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,270 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the November 30th total of 27,540 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance
BJDX stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing saliva-based tests for autoimmune and gastrointestinal conditions. The company’s lead diagnostic product is designed to detect tissue transglutaminase (tTG) antibodies in patient saliva samples, offering a noninvasive, point-of-care alternative to traditional blood draws and endoscopic procedures.
Leveraging a proprietary immunoassay platform, Bluejay’s technology aims to streamline the detection and monitoring of celiac disease by providing rapid results outside of a conventional laboratory setting.
