Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 78.9% in December

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,270 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the November 30th total of 27,540 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

BJDX stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJDX

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing saliva-based tests for autoimmune and gastrointestinal conditions. The company’s lead diagnostic product is designed to detect tissue transglutaminase (tTG) antibodies in patient saliva samples, offering a noninvasive, point-of-care alternative to traditional blood draws and endoscopic procedures.

Leveraging a proprietary immunoassay platform, Bluejay’s technology aims to streamline the detection and monitoring of celiac disease by providing rapid results outside of a conventional laboratory setting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.