Goldstone Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.2% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VOO opened at $634.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.42. The company has a market capitalization of $790.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $636.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

