Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,381 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $416.74 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $239.58 and a one year high of $418.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

